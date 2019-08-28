The Big Bear Grizzly is 78! We're beginning our 79th year of publication, so here's a blast from the past.
Today, Throwback Thursday will look back on Big Bear's rich history. Specifically, the headlines which made the first Grizzly publication's possible. The first Grizzly ran for 15 issues, from May 30 to Sept. 5 1941. The first edition was a 4-page newspaper which was only published in the spring and summer. The second volume began Sept 4., 1942.
What made headlines in The Grizzly 1943? Aug. 27 1943 “Valley’s No. 1 Industry Helps Solve Nation’s Meat Shortage,” I.S. Ranch of Big Bear Valley producing about 150,000 pounds of beef, and “Taxes Lower for Valley Districts,” from $4.11 to $3.80.
What made headlines in The Grizzly 1944? Sept. 29 1944 “’44 Summer Tourists Exceed Entire Season of ’43, Report,” In just three month 1,250,00 visitors enjoy Big Bear Lake, which exceeds the entire year of 1943 (835,200 visitors reported by the forest service).
What was making news in the Big Bear Lake Lime Light? Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 1946 The “Official Map of New Hunting Areas,” and “85,000 Acre Primitive Area Opened Deer Season Sept. 23 to Oct. 21.”
“All Schools Open Sept. 3,” and The Big Bear Limelight’s “Teen Age Page” gives “Tips for Teensters: Guy Gab and Gal Gab,” “Who’s Who” and “No Cafeteria?” School enrollment anticipated a 400-student enrollment, if so, half-day sessions will remain throughout the school year and, “no cafeteria would be kept.”
What made headlines in the 1974 Big Bear Grizzly? “Big Bear’s oldest paper: Grizzly turns 34 today.” Aug. 24 1974 The Grizzly celebrates a birthday in 1974. “Nearly 4000 subscription and 3500 news stand Grizzly copies find their way into homes in the valley and ‘down the hill.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.