What made headlines in the 1974 Big Bear Grizzly? “Boulder crashes through the wall of a local house” and “Bonnie Kelso Oktoberfest Queen; carries 18 steins” Oct. 3 1974.
What made headlines nationwide? “O.J. Simpson, Not Guilty” Oct. 3 1995 The dubbed ‘”trial of the century,” including former NFL running back O.J. Simpson, comes to an end after 252 days in the courtroom. O.J. Simpson was found not guilty on the murder chargers of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.
What made headlines worldwide? “M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E” Oct. 3 1995 “The Mickey Mouse Club” begins on ABC and included several teenage actors and musicians debuts as part of the “Moseketeer Roll Call.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.