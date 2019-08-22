What made headlines in the 1974 Big Bear Grizzly? “BBHS Gridmen begin quest of third-straight title” and Chad’s Cocktail Lounge has new ownership.
Gridmen? That would be the Big Bear High School football team led by Darrel Reynolds, former Big Bear High School teacher, and Tim Moran, former water superintendent and interim general manger for the Big Bear City Community Services District. Will these alumni be on the sidelines for homecoming Sept. 14 in Big Bear?
What made headlines nationwide? “US Gulf Coast Hurricane Kills 256” Aug. 22 1969 $1.421 billion in damage and 256 deaths caused by Hurricane Camille, that made landfall in Mississippi.
What made headlines worldwide? “The Mona Lisa Robbery” Aug. 22 1911 The legendary painting by Leonardo da Vinci was stolen from the Louvre in Paris and wasn’t recovered until 1913.
