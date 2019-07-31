What made headlines in the 1974 Big Bear Grizzly? The first baby is born at Bear Valley Community Hospital and Miss Clementine beauty pageant winners were announced. Check out the headlines from the 1974 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. Do you recognize Susan Forbes?
What made headlines nationwide? "Video Killed the Radio Star" Aug.1, 1981 MTV premieres on television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.