What made the front page of the Big Bear Grizzly in 1962? Sept. 26, 1962, Snow Summit campaigns mid-week winter prices: $48 for five chairlift tickets, four days lodging and only $11 extra for daily ski instruction. Today, five chairlift tickets at Snow Summit (2019-20) cost $220, with a 20 percent discount for advanced purchase.
What made headlines in nationwide? “HOLLYWOODLAND becomes HOLLYWOOD” Sept. 26, 1949, The notorious Hollywood Sign, originally built in 1923, is rebuilt without the “land” at the end. By 1973, the world-famous Hollywood Hill’s landmark is recognized as a historical/cultural monument.
What made headlines worldwide? “Nixon/ Kennedy T.V. Debate” Sept. 26, 1960, The first broadcasted presidential candidates debate was held in Chicago, between U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon. An estimated 80 million households, worldwide, tuned in to watch the Democratic and Republican nominees debate.
