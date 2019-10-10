What made headlines in the 1974 Big Bear Grizzly? “Comfort bigger — school easier, says Bavarian exchange student” and an “Oktoberfest Overview.”
What made headlines nationwide? “Panama Canal Opens” Oct. 10 1913 The Panama Canal officially joins the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean.
What made headlines worldwide? “U.K. Landmarks Opens” Oct. 10 1913 Thousands gather in London as one of the U.K.’s Largest projects, The London Eye, is placed to be the new landmark of South London’s skyline.
