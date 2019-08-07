What made headlines in the 1975 Big Bear Grizzly? “Old Miners Day 1975” The only woman contestant, Donna Munro, competed at the burro races. Thousands make way to the Village for the Old Miners Day parade.
What made headlines nationwide? “Nixon Resigns” Aug. 8, 1974 President Richard Nixon resigns as a result of the Watergate scandal.
What made headlines worldwide? “England’s ‘Great Train Robbery’” Aug. 8 1963 $7.3 million stolen from a Royal Mail train heading to London.
