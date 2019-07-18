This is our own version of Throwback Thursday: Looking Back on Big Bear.
With the anniversary of Apollo 11 on everyone's mind these days, did it make the headlines in Big Bear in 1969? Yes it did. A front page photo from the then annual Parade of Lights on Big Bear Lake noted the moon walk, and Splinters From Wood, the column by the late Bob Wood who was publisher, gave several inches to recall his trip to see the launch.
