A week after the March 3 election and for Big Bear Fire Department, it’s business as usual, at least for now.
Measure I failed at the polls, which means the department, specifically the board of directors, has some decisions to make regarding funding for the department. Jeff Willis, Big Bear Fire chief, said the response from the community is clear that it has no appetite for additional funding. Now it’s time to look inward to determine what direction to take next, Willis said.
The department was set up to grow with the community, Willis said. But the defeat of Measure I means that’s clearly not the case, he said.
Measure I would have formed a community facilities district assessing property, ski resorts and lodging facilities to raise about $3.5 million to augment funding for the Fire Department.
The failure of Measure I forces the department staff and board to ask new questions on how to continue to serve the community. All options are on the table for discussion, Willis said. Every program, staffing model, position and revenue idea will be looked at, he said.
