It’s been 10 years since a small group of cyclists braved the ride around the lake and uphill to Onyx for fun. Yes, for fun.
On Aug. 3, the 10th annual Tour de Big Bear is expected to attract thousands of cyclists to do the same ride and more. The Tour de Big Bear quickly earned a reputation as one of Southern California’s favorite rides. The Big Bear Cycling Association hosts the event, which features legendary aid stations, mountain scenery and cool summer weather.
There are 10K, 25-, 50-, 70-, 106- and 109-mile courses so every cycling enthusiast from the recreational rider to the competitive cyclist can enjoy the Tour de Big Bear. Riders in the 70, 105 and 109 events are automatically entered into King and Queen of the Mountain competitions featuring the 7-mile climb to the top of Onyx Summit. Fastest to the summit earn cash and other prizes.
