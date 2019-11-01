Final day for Oktoberfest. Saturday, Nov. 2, is the finale for the Big Bear Lake Octoberfest for 2019. Doors open at noon and the fun continues until midnight.
Big Bear football. The Bears host Excelsior for an early game beginning at 11 a.m. at Minder Field. This is the final regular season game for the Bears.
Concert at The Cave. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony take the stage at The Cave in Big Bear Lake.
BBHS on stage. "You Can't Take it With You" at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Curtain time for the latest production by Big Bear High School's drama department is 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
One more reminder. Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. You gain an extra hour of sleep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.