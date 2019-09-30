Hot Dawgz. The annual unofficial winter kick off Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails drew a crowd for snowboarding competition, music and fun at Snow Summit during the weekend.
Take a walk. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. DOVES, the domestic violence awareness and prevention organization in Big Bear, held the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event Sept. 29 with some 75 men, women and children walking the walk through the Village.
Hoping to be queen. Oktoberfest held the semi-finals of the Queen Stein-Carrying competition on Sept. 28. The finals are set for Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. at teh Convention Center at Big Bear Lake.
Wheeling to victory. Chad Hall, who made a name for himself as a cross country runner for Big Bear High School, was on the trails again in Big Bear this weekend but this time on two wheels. Hall won the endurance mountain bike race Grizzly 100 riding for Bear Valley Bikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.