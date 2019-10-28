BEARS DISMANTLE SILVER VALLEY. Big Bear's football team earned a decisive win over Cross Valley League opponent Silver Valley. The 33-6 win propels the Bears to 2-0 in league action with the final CVL game set for next week. Read more on the Bears' win here.
HALLOWEEN FUN BEGINS. The Lions Club held a pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 26, and kids enjoyed Boo in the Zoo at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo.
VOLLEYBALL SEASON ENDS FOR LADY BEARS. Big Bear's girls volleyball team exited the CIF playoffs in the second round, losing to St. Bernard in a five set match. Read more about the CVL champs here.
