Crank it up.
Beer, bikes, music — what more can you ask for on a hot July Day in Big Bear.
The annual Crafts N Cranks festival is July 20-21 at Snow Summit Mountain Resort. Hit the bike park. There is something for everyone at this festival. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the fun continues until 5 p.m.
Bring the sunscreen, and you're good to go.
Music in the Mountains.
Are you a fan of U2 and Pat Benatar? Mark your calendar for July 20 at the Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater when Hollywood U2, the Worlds Greatest U2 Tribute Show and Live From Earth, Gates open at 5 p.m.
Laughs at The Cave.
Pauly Shore, need we say more. The comedian hits the stage at The Cave in Big Bear July 20 for one night only. Tickets are on sale ranging from $20 to $40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Blooming.
This weekend is for gardeners of all kinds. The Woman's Club Flower Show, Garden Party, is Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20, Hofert Hall in the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Then July 20 is the Xeriscape Garden Tour. Free, self-guided tour to check out how to create a colorful landscape without a lot of water. Check in at Eminger's Nursery.
