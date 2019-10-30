Big Bear High School students star in the classic screwball comedy “You Can’t Take It With You” at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1-3.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. The show finale is Sunday at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15, $10 for age 18 and younger, and $10 seniors.
Tickets may be purchased at the Big Bear High School ASB office or at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Call the box office at 909-866-4970 or visit www.citybigbearlake.com.
There is also a silent auction with proceeds to benefit the DOVES Nest Thrift Store. For more information, email brian_adams@bearvalleyusd.org.
The PAC is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
