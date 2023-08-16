The county Sheriff’s Department sent out a press release Aug. 3 stating five Big Bear Valley residents had been arrested on various drug and narcotics charges.
The arrests began when Jeramie Bourgeois, 44, of Big Bear City allegedly pointed a fi rearm at a person who was telling people Bourgeois was a convicted sex offender. In deputies’ attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Bourgeois, his sister, Shady (Bourgeois) Davis, and her boyfriend, convicted felon Che Anderson, were also arrested. Davis was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed and Anderson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Additionally, Sheriff’s Department investigators said they contacted Davis andAnderson in a trailer on property in the 1000 block of Mt. Doble Drive in Big Bear City. Deputies said they determined both Davis and Anderson had access to the trailer with guns and methamphetamine inside. Deputies also said they found a piece of notebook-style paper with various hate symbols, letters, numbers and references to the Ku Klux Klan,Aryan Brotherhood and the outlaw motorcycle club the Hell’s Angels scribbled on the front. The name “Shady” was written in the bottom left-hand corner.
After the Grizzly published an article about the searches and arrests, Shady Davis sent the Grizzly an email outlining her experiences with the Sheriff’s Department and arguing that she is innocent of the allegations against her.
“I do not have any charges against me! Each and every gun and piece of ammunition are mine and my ex-husband’s and were purchased legally at either a gun store or a gun show!” Davis wrote. “They were all locked behind two locks that only my ex-husband and I have the key for or only we know the combo to the $10,000 gun safe! No one else at all! So the felon (only one) that was in the home that I own had no access to any firearms or ammunition!”
Davis said her brother Jeramie does not live inside her home and was moving the last of his personal belongings and dog out of her driveway on the day of the search.
“Also the trailer was not stolen,” she wrote. “I have a bill of sale for the trailer that I purchased from a man named Robert in the high desert.” She also alleged wrongdoing by the Sheriff’s Department. “Also the controlled substance was brought into my home by an officer who was there and that was witnessed by my daughter. Whether it was in the trailer or not is not my business. I did not reside in the trailer; neither did Che,” she said.
Davis also argued that the guns and ammunition pictured in photographs taken by the Sheriff’s Department and provided to the public “did not come from one house.”
“Other than that you failed to mention that my 15-year-old daughter was also sexually assaulted during the search and then told to shut up about it! Also another officer killed two cats in my home during the raid as well,” she alleged.
Davis’ account led to further investigation into the claims she made against the sheriff’s department for sexual assault of her 15 year-old daughter, the alleged planting of a controlled substance witnessed by her daughter and the killing of her two cats.
According to Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez, a teen-aged girl was present during the search. A female deputy was on scene to assist with any pat-down searches of females.
At press time, Rodriguez said no one from this incident has come forward to report any cases of sexual assault by the deputies.
Because Davis and Anderson were arrested, the teenager and her siblings were transported to a family member’s residence, at Davis’ request.
Deputies did not report that any shots had been fi red at the residence during the warrant service and Rodriguez stated, “No firearms were fired at the incident address” and no animals were harmed by deputies.
Davis is not in custody and does not currently have a court date scheduled
for her arrest.Anderson posted bail on Aug. 13 and was released from custody. Bourgeois is still in custody at the High Desert Detention Center. Both will return to court on Aug. 17 at 8:30 a.m. at San Bernardino Superior Court.