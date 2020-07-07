No youth sports allowed
You may have noticed the parks haven't been filled with youngsters playing baseball or softball. No soccer matches or volleyball games have filled the summer days.
In Big Bear youth sports league seasons were canceled early on due to COVID-19. San Bernardino County confirmed that youth and recreational sports are prohibited under the latest guidelines to prevent the spread of the cornavirus. Under the orders issued July 1 by Governor Gavin Newsom, youth sports and team recreational activities are prohibited.
It was mistakenly assumed that with face coverings, physical distancing and frequent hand washing, that youth conditioning and exercise with team sports could continue, county officials stated. The prohibition includes conditioning and drills. It's unknown if this applies to high school prep sports conditioning and drills, which are scheduled to begin for some Big Bear teams as early as July 13.
COVID-19 cases increase in Big Bear
Big Bear Valley now reports 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The increase of seven cases since early June shows six cases in the unincorporated areas of the Valley and 11 in the city of Big Bear Lake.
The latest data shows 15,345 confirmed cases in San Bernardino County, with a positivity rate of 9.6 percent. Hospitalizations have also increased in the county, with 461 people hospitalized in the county.
What we're working on for the July 8 issue of Big Bear Grizzly
• Seeing in the dark. Caltrans explains the reason for the reflective frames on traffic signals.
• It's election season. The filing period for candidates interested in running for a seat on local governing boards opens July 13.
• The lure of camping. Camping is becoming a great getaway, and the mountain campgrounds are drawing campers from throughout the Southland.
• Pop-up patios. How Big Bear restaurants responded to closing their dining rooms on the holiday weekend.
These stories and more in the July 8 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
