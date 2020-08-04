COVID-19 cases top 70 in Big Bear
The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Big Bear has slowed. Yesterday's data shows there are now 71 confirmed cases. That total is cumulative.
After a steady climb in new cases in the Valley in July, the number of new cases slowed as the month came to an end. July saw more than 50 new cases reported while only 14 were confirmed in the first 2.5 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big Bear Lake has 36 confirmed cases, Big Bear City 29 and Sugarloaf reports six cases. Fawnskin has zero cases.
Drowning victim located
The body of a person who drowned on Big Bear Lake was located on Monday, Aug. 3. It was previously incorrectly reported that the victim was located on Sunday.
The person, who has not been identified, reportedly jumped off a pontoon boat on Saturday evening and did not resurface.
Dumpster dive traps cub
A bear cub found itself in a dumpster near Snow Summit on July 31 unable to climb out. There wasn't much in the trash bin, so the cub was stranded.
Mama bear and the cub's siblings stood on the outside of a fence unsure how to help. A Big Bear Mountain Resort employee came to the rescue and was able to open the door for the cub. Read more here.
What we're working on for the Aug. 5 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• Moon Camp environment. Tim Krantz shares the details of how the developers are working to protect the environment for the Fawnskin project.
• Token transit. Mountain Transit launches a new program for riders.
• Crunch time. Friday is the deadline to file to run for local office, with one exception. Who will be campaigning for Big Bear's governing boards.
• Swimming safety. What you need to know before jumping in the lake, literally.
• Census. The next phase of census gathering is taking place. Have you been counted?
These stories and more can be found in the Aug. 5 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
