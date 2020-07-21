Easton Fire burns 50 acres
Fire crews quickly attacked a vegetation fire in the Highland area that had the potential to spread into the forest.
Reported just before 5 p.m. July 20 in Highland at State Route 330, initial reports show the blaze had a rapid rate of spread and was burning uphill. The fire was attacked from the air and on the ground and was stopped at approximately 50 acres.
Big Bear Lake City Council considers street closures
Today, at 1 p.m. the Big Bear Lake City Council holds a special meeting to consider a partial, and temporary trial closure of Pine Knot Avenue and parking spots on Village Drive. The move comes in the wake of the governor's order to prohibit indoor dining at restaurants in the state.
The closure will provide more opportunities for the restaurants to add tables on sidewalks and in parking spaces. Pedestrians could spread to the street, which creates more physical distance. Additionally, retail businesses can move merchandise to the open areas.
The meeting will be held in the training room at City Hall and is open to the public. It will not be broadcast nor streamed on the city's website. Masks are required for anyone attending the meeting.
High school sports delayed
There will be no Saturday afternoon Big Bear football games this fall at Big Bear Middle School. The season is being delayed until at least December.
The CIF, which governs high school sports in California, moved the start of most fall sports to December. Some will be delayed until spring. There will be two seasons, fall and spring, played in winter and spring. The changes are due to COVID-19 and are subject to change.
Tour de Big Bear canceled
The 2020 cycling event won't celebrate its 11th season this year. COVID-19 forced organizers to reschedule the event to September, and it was announced yesterday that the event will be canceled for 2020.
What we're working on for the July 22 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• COVID-19 update. Confirmed cases are increasing in Big Bear. The battle continues to stop the spread.
• Moon Camp. Is it moving forward?
• Schools going virtual. Bear Valley Schools will start the school year with full distance learning.
• Moon Camp. Is it moving forward?

• Schools going virtual. Bear Valley Schools will start the school year with full distance learning.
