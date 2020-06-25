No more free bags
On Saturday, June 27, free bags at Stater Bros. become a thing of the past.
The grocery chain will begin charging for shopping bags once again. Customers will be allowed to bring their own bags and a sanitation station will be in place for customer bags.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state allowed stores to provide single use plastic bags for customers at no charge. Customers were asked not to bring their own bags due to safety concerns.
Stater Bros. will begin charging 10 cents per bag provided on June 27. Groceries will be bagged in customer-supplied bags with bagging station sanitation for safety.
Fatal crash closes Highway 38
Highway 38 between Lake William in Big Bear and Angelus Oaks was closed for most of the day June 24. A head-on crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m.
Reports say a motorist was passing illegally and collided with oncoming traffic. There were multiple injuries and at least one fatality.
The road was closed well into the nighttime hours as the investigation continued and waiting for the coroner.
As more information on this crash becomes available, look for updates on www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Caltrans project completed early
The front way is open. The rock-scaling project on Highway 18's Arctic Circle was scheduled to be complete by the end of this week. As of June 24, the road reopened in both directions.
ICYMI:
• Nobody's talking. Big Bear's Kmart is noticeably empty. Shelves are bare and little to no new merchandise has been received. What does the future hold for the box store?
• Prepping for a busy holiday weekend. Big Bear usually draws thousands for the Fourth of July holiday, and this year is expected to be especially busy. It's all hands on deck for most agencies as the Valley prepares for its guests.
• Peak 2 Peak plans. Summer programs offered by the USARC have been cancelled this year, but the organization is working on plans for the annual bike ride fundraiser in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.