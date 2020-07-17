Bear Valley Hospital offers COVID-19 testing
A doctor's order will be needed for a COVID-19 test, but tests will be offered three times per week.
The details are being finalized, according to John Friel, CEO for Bear Valley Community Healthcare District. The district is working to provide tests to those who have symptoms and a doctor's order. Testing will be offered three days per week for a few hours each day, Friel said. Results could take five days to two weeks to receive.
The district is has also ordered a specialized piece of equipment that will provide a quick turnaround on test results, within an hour. The equipment was ordered some time ago, and Friel is hoping to receive it soon.
More on this story can be found at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
School district plans for new year
On July 15, the Bear Valley Unified School District gave consensus to a plan to begin the new year under a hybrid schedule. However, administrators and the community are waiting until noon today before making those plans final.
Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a press conference at noon Friday and is expected to make an announcement regarding the reopening of schools in the state for the new year. Bear Valley is scheduled to begin the school year Aug. 3.
State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond said earlier in the week that any district facing uncertainty in terms of rising COVID-19 cases and keeping staff and students safe should start the year with full distance learning.
We will have the details of Newsom's announcement later today.
Fall prep sports are also in limbo due to COVID-19. The CIF-SS commissioner will hold a press conference July 20 regarding the fall sports season for high schools. Newsom's announcement could influence the CIF announcement.
County data lagging
San Bernardino County's COVID-19 data was not updated on July 16. The last update was July 15, so it's unknown if there are any new reported cases in Big Bear Valley.
According to the state website, which offers data averages for a 14 day period, it shows a 12.7 positivity rate for the county for the previous 14 days. San Bernardino County is on a state monitoring list due to the increase in positive cases and increase in hospitalizatons.
Big Bear Grizzly 2.0 — the Weekender
Have you read it? It's online every week and will help you with your weekend plans. Check out the story on geocashing here and start exploring.
ICYMI:
New thrills for Big Bear. The MineShaft Coaster nears opening day.
Not much rain for the mountains, how three local agencies respond.
Big Bear Historical Museum on pause. But the work hasn't stopped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.