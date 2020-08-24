DWP board meets Tuesday
Beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 25, the Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power board of commissioners will call its regular meeting to order. The board will discuss a number of items including a contract for its urban water management plan. The plan is required to be renewed every five years.
Also on the agenda is an item asking the board to consider funding testing for COVID-19 for DWP employees on a monthly basis. The tests would be offered at no charge to employees on a voluntary basis. If approved the testing would continue to be offered through the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held via Zoom. To participate, log in here.
No council meeting tonight
The Big Bear Lake City Council meeting has been canceled for tonight. The council revised its meeting schedule earlier this year, holding one meeting per month rather that two. The City Council met Aug. 17.
Managing tourism
The Visit Big Bear board is scheduled to meet this morning. One of the items on the agenda includes a discussion regarding the impacts of tourism during this season.
Big Bear has seen a higher than normal visitor population during the COVID-19 pandemic. Managing that influx is on the minds of officials.
