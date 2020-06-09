Bill Jahn won't seek re-election
Big Bear Lake City Councilman Bill Jahn confirmed that he will step away from public service when his term is complete later this year. During the June 8 City Council meeting, Jahn said for those who may not have heard, that he will not seek re-election in November.
Jahn was elected to the council in 2004 and served on the Big Bear Lake Planning Commission prior to his election to City Council. Look for more on Jahn in a coming issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Big Bear Lake approved budget
This year, there weren't workshops and several reviews, not even a mid-year budget review with adjustments for Big Bear Lake. COVID-19 changed the way local governments operated, so most of the work was done by staff when it came to preparing the budget documents for fiscal year 2020-21.
Kelly Ent, who handles the finances for the city, presented the final document for the council June 8 noting how the coronavirus will affect the coming year's finances.
Sales tax and transient occupancy tax revenue are down, Ent said. The city has waived fees and some planned increases to assist businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 closures. The city is in good shape due to planning and adequate reserves, Ent and city manager Frank Rush said.
Stories we're working on for the June 10 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• Building trails. More people — visitors and residents — are hitting the trails around Big Bear this summer. Check the Weekender Outlook for who's keeping those trails in shape.
• A film fest with a twist. The Big Bear Lake Film Summit is scheduled to begin virtually. Check out how to participate in this week's Grizzly.
• No confidence. The Big Bear Lake Professional Firefighters Association issued a vote of no confidence in regard to their chief. We asked why.
• Bear Valley Schools re-opening plan. Last week the school board gave its consensus to a full-time return to the classroom in August. Will the state's guidelines issued June 8 change that plan?
• Protest in Big Bear. Protesting racial inequality and injustice, the sidewalk near Vons market in Big Bear Lake was the site of peaceful protests for a couple of days last week. We talked to some of the protesters asking about their motivation for taking their message to the streets.
• COVID-19 update. Big Bear Lake city manager Frank Rush gave an update on where the city is headed in the next few weeks as more and more businesses open amid the coronavirus era. Will the fireworks show take place July 4? Will the Village L streets close?
These stories and more can be found in the June 10 issue of The Grizzly and online at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
