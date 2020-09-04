Forest Service staffs for weekend
Additional U.S. Forest Service firefighters will be working this holiday weekend in anticipation of record-breaking heat and visitors to the mountains.
Schedules will be augmented to 24-hour shifts in case a fire begins overnight. Extra personnel, including an engine strike team and a hot shot crew, will additionally be pre-positioned for initial attack for any fires on National Forests in Southern California, including the San Bernardino National Forest surrounding the communities of Big Bear.
"We are expecting large crowd escaping the heat in the forest this holiday weekend," said Scott Howes, acting deputy fire chief for the Forest Service. "It is extremely important visitors abide by fire restrictions to avoid starting a large fire that could prompt evacuations and endanger firefighters during the heatwave."
Illegal campfires are concerning. Illegal camfires are up 270 percent year to date. Campfires and barbecues that use wood and charcoal are only allowed in a small number of campgrounds and picnic areas that are developed and have staff on site for monitoring.
Read more on the restrictions here.
County Planning Commission approves RV park expansion
The San Bernardino County Planning Commission approved an application for a conditional use permit during a Sept. 3 public hearing for an expansion of the Don Miller/Pine Tree RV Park in Big Bear City.
The permit calls for the addition of 32 spaces to the existing RV park located on North Shore Drive east of Stanfield Cutoff. The size of each space is 30x40 feet. The RV park is on 4.6 acres.
The project includes two parking spaces per RV. A landscaping plan sill be provided and is required to comply with landscaping standards in the county development code. A 5-foot high chain link fence surrounding the property will be maintained. The facility is used for recreational vehicles.
The commission adopted the mitigated negative declaration and the findings contained in the staff report before approving the conditional use permit.
The Don Miller/Pine Tree RV Park is located at 42144 North Shore Drive in Big Bear City.
Brunch and music
The MountainTop Strings perform Sunday, Sept. 6, at Wyatt's for the final brunch of the season at the Big Bear Convention Center site.
Brunch is served outdoors from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Social distancing and face coverings are required.
Donations for the MountainTop Stings are welcomed. The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 49000 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, at the corner of Division Drive.
Stay the course, don't gather this holiday weekend
Public officials in San Bernardino County and its communities including Big Bear are urging people to avoid congregating with people outside your immediate household this weekend. The goal is to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases seen following the Memorial Day and July 4 holiday weekends.
“We get it: people will want to get together with friends and others to enjoy this Labor Day weekend,” said county Public Health Director Corwin Porter. “But the data are clear. These gatherings are the primary culprit in spreading the disease in San Bernardino County.”
San Bernardino County is in the purple tier, the most restrictive of the four tiers released last week by Governor Gavin Newsom. County data are trending in the right direction to allow the county to move to the next tier, which would allow more businesses to open.
The county will be on the purple tier until mid September under the guidelines. The case rate and positivity rates must decrease for two consistent weeks prior to a move to the next less restrictive tier.
Big Bear's cumulative case rate is at 97, with 12 of those active cases. The state updates data every Tuesday for county tier levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.