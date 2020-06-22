Do your part, don't litter
Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol join forces to clean up litter on the highways.
“Litter increases the risk of fire, pollutes our waterways, threatens wildlife and costs taxpayers millions of dollars to remove,” said Toks Omishakin, Caltrans director. “We ask all Californians to be part of the solution, dispose of trash responsibly and secure cargo loads before getting on the road.”
You can help by following a few basic travel behaviors:
- Stow a litter bag in your automobile and always dispose of trash appropriately;
- Properly extinguish cigarettes and cigars; Never throw a lit item from a vehicle.
- Always cover and properly secure cargo or materials hauled in passenger trucks and pick-ups.
- Adopt a California highway and remove litter.
Big Bear Lake DWP meets Tuesday
The Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power board will meet via teleconference beginning at 9 a.m. June 23. At the meeting, the board will consider appeals from two individual customers, amendments to the water conservation policy and awarding a bid to a consultant for a space plan.
The Master Space Plan is for the DWP office and yard facility. The plan is in the budget with $100,000 set aside in capital improvements for the item.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and the public can attend using Zoom by logging in here.
The meeting password is bigbear.
No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Big Bear
There are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley, with no new cases reported n several days.
San Bernardino County reports 9,156 cases with more than 5,300 of those recovered.
Big Bar Lake hosted a walk-up testing site on June 19 with more than 200 people taking part in getting tested. The results wont be available for several days.
