Signs in forest are fake
Signs that are popping up in the San Bernardino National Forest warning of satanic cult activity are fake.
The signs are not official US Forest Service signs. The fake signage warned visitors to the forest that camping was not allowed due to the activity. The signs, which also appeared on social media, warned of pets being sacrificed in rituals and that missing persons cases were related.
Officials say not only are the signs fake, there have been no reports of any such activity in Big Bear.
47 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear
The latest data shows the Big Bear case total increased by two to bring the total to 47 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and data reported in March. The latest increases were in Big Bear City and the city of Big Bear Lake, which now report 16 and 26 respectively.
San Bernardino County's positivity rate is at 11.7 percent for July 23 with a seven day average at 21.8 percent. The state average for seven days is at 7.6 percent.
Hospitalizations in the county are down slightly from yesterday, but more surge capacity beds are in use in the county. The death rate in the county has risen to 358, with no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Big Bear.
ICYMI:
• Moon Camp on the agenda. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors is set to consider the development proposed in Fawnskin at its Tuesday, July 28 meeting.
• Make your weekend plans with 2.0 The Weekender, available online here.
• Celebrate cowboys and help the Big Bear museum. The National Day of the Cowboy is celebrated tonight, July 24, at the Wyatt's at the Big Bear Convention Center. Proceeds benefit the local museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.