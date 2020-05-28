No new cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley has remained at nine for some time. Only two cases have been reported in the past month to bring the total to nine.
Visitors began a slow return to Big Bear in mid May and in earnest during the Memorial Day weekend. We will monitor the totals regularly to observe if there are any changes as the visiting population increases.
Do the right thing
As more businesses re-open for business in Big Bear, local officials are urging businesses and residents, as well as visitors to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In some businesses, the guidelines issued by the California Public Health Department require businesses staff to wear face coverings. And in some case, the guidelines require customers and clients to wear face coverings to enter the business.
While not required, Big Bear officials are asking that all Big Bear businesses to require face coverings for staff and customers. This lets our residents and visitors know we as a community are committed to the health and safety of all, according to Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager.
What prep sports will look like in 2020-21
The Grizzly spoke with CIF-SS commissioner Robert Wigod about the future of high school sports in the COVID-19 era. When the pandemic began and schools closed in March, spring sports were put on hold. Then when the decision was made to keep campuses closed for the remainder of the year, all prep sports were canceled for the year.
The question is now will the fall high school sports season be able to begin and what changes will be in place due to the coronavirus. Wigod said he and CIF are committed to holding three seasons of high school sports during the 2020-21 academic school year. Start dates, playoffs and possible shifts of when certain sports are played are all on the table for consideration.
Thank you for the thank you
The Big Bear Grizzly found a festive poster on its door yesterday saying "Thank You for guiding us through COVID-19."
The thank you note was from the Miss Big Bear Court and very much appreciated. We understand the court placed the thank yous on several businesses and organizations throughout the Valley.
Thank you Miss Big Bear Addyson Contreras and fourth princess Sydney Peterson, third princess Ariana Powell, second princess Ana Melissa and first princess Trinity Lowe. #bigbearstrong
