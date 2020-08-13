Ballot set for Big Bear
The five-day extension for the healthcare district and airport board yielded one last minute filer for the open seats.
Due to incumbents not filing for re-election, the deadline to seek a seat on the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District and Big Bear Airport District boards was extended to Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. No new candidates tossed their names in the ring for the airport board.
There was one last name added to the healthcare district list. Eric McBride, who had pulled papers early in the filing period, made it official on Aug. 11 filing the necessary paperwork to run for one of three seats open on the board. He faces Greg Mote, Steve Baker, Perri Melnick and Mark Kaliher in the election.
Three new cases reported
Data released on Aug 12 saw three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Big Bear. These were the first new cases in the past week. This brings the total cumulative cases to 80. There was one new case reported in the city of Big Bear Lake bringing the total to 41 and two new cases in Sugarloaf for a total of 10. Big Bear City remains at 29 cumulative cases and Fawnskin has zero.
The majority of the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Big Bear have recovered. The active cases remains at around 20.
Testing sites to open
A county-sponsored testing site is scheduled at the Big Bear Lake City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Tests will be administered between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. Appointments will be required. The appointment portal will open later this week.
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District offers tests three days per week from 1 to 4 p.m. A doctor's order is needed to make an appointment. There are 15 slots open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The results are available usually within three to five days.
For patients awaiting transfer to a facility off the mountain, the hospital can provide rapid testing results. There are a limited number of rapid test kits available, according to John Friel, CEO for the district. Patients cannot be transferred to alternate hospitals until they have been tested for COVID-19, he said.
The city has also partnered with the urgent care center in Big Bear Lake to administer 900 tests with results offered within an hour. The testing site should be operational by Sept. 1.
Construction to begin
Work on the Stanfield Cutoff Connectivity Project is slated to begin Aug. 17. The project will remove parking on the west side of the street adding about 30 parking spaces near the Eagle Knolls residential area. Look for more on this story on www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
