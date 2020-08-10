City Council meets tonight
Frank Rush will get a review, the council will get an update and there will be a discussion regarding fireworks and more.
Rush, the city manager, has been on the job for six months. The council will meet in a closed session for a performance review for Rush beginning at 5 p.m.
During open session, which begins at 6 p.m., the council will present pins for length of service and pay tribute to the Interact Club for assistance in free mask distribution.
Rush will also give a COVID-19 update, which includes information on the fireworks show. The Fourth of July show was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The agreement with the pyrotechnics firm allows the show to be held anytime up to Oct. 31. The city is negotiating with the company to hold the show on Novl 28 to celebrate the city's 40th anniversary of incorporation.
Case count remains unchanged
For several days, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley has remained unchanged at 77. This is a cumulative count.
There are 40 reported cases in the city of Big Bear Lake, 29 in Big Bear City and eight in Sugarloaf. Of the 77, the majority have recovered.
Tourism remains high
Big Bear continues to be attractive to visitors second home owners using their vacation homes for getaways during the pandemic. Weekends resemble holidays and midweek looks like weekends in terms of traffic and people in the Valley.
Events in Big Bear have been canceled during the pandemic. Residents and visitors are enjoying the recreation and outdoors more than ever before. They are riding bikes, hiking, camping, boating, horseback riding and more.
Those visiting, whether as a guest at a hotel or vacation rental or a second home owner, are reminded to be respectful when in Big Bear. Don't litter, follow local rules, consider bringing groceries from home and wear your mask.
Second week of school
Bear Valley Unified students begin the second week of the 2020-21 school year today. The first week of full distance learning saw 97 percent of students logging on to attend classes.
