Back to school
For Bear Valley Unified School District students today is the first day of school. While they won't be boarding buses or filing onto campus to meet teachers and friends, the first day is always fun and exciting.
Students will be at their computers at home for a distance learning classroom. Attendance will be taken, so don't be late logging on. Every student has been issued a district-issued computer and all classes will be live and interactive. Teachers will be in their classrooms welcoming students online.
Meals will be available for eligible students. They can be picked up at each of the district's school campuses Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 1:30 p.m. Early meal service is available at Big Bear High School and Big Bear Middle School.
Tragedy on Big Bear Lake
A drowning was reported on Big Bear Lake on Aug. 1. The victim was located on Aug. 2.
The unidentified man reportedly jumped off the boat he was on and didn't resurface. A search continued until sundown, but he was not located. Efforts resumed on Sunday morning and the victim was located in the late morning hours.
Smoke visible from Apple Fire
The Apple Fire is burning in the Oak Glen area, having burned more than 20,000 acres. It is 5 percent contained, according to the latest information released from the command center.
Smoke has been visible in Big Bear, with huge plumes of smoke rising above the peaks of Sugarloaf Mountain on Aug. 1. The fire is not a threat to Big Bear.
The cause of the wildfire is under investigation. It started as two separate fires that merged into one.
COVID-19 cases hit 70 in Big Bear
As of Aug. 2, Big Bear Valley has a cumulative total of 70 positive cases of COVID-19. The majority of the cases have been reported since July 1.
On July 1, there were 14 cases. Sugarloaf has six confirmed cases, the city of Big Bear Lake 36 and Big Bear City 28. Fawnskin has zero cases.
San Bernardino County reports 32,980 cumulative cases since the pandemic began. There have been 417 lives lost to the coronavirus in the county. The positivity rate dipped slightly to 12.9 percent on Sunday. The seven-day average is 20.4 percent.
Village remains open
After a one-time trial, Big Bear Lake city leaders voted to leave the streets open.
At a special meeting held July 30, the Big Bear Lake City Council decided against continuing the trial for now. They will revisit the matter again at the Aug. 10 regular meeting.
There was less participation by businesses taking advantage of the extra operating space than expected.
Testing offered today
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District operates a testing site three days per week. Tests for COVID-19 are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. A doctor's order is required as well as an appointment. Call 909-878-8219 for information.
