Only you can prevent forest fires
Increased visitation to the mountains amid the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in camping. Along with more campers comes more illegal campfires and the potential for wildfires.
For the second time this week, firefighters have responded to vegetation fires on the San Bernardino National Forest started by illegal campfires. On June 25, a fire was spotted near Barton Flats by a volunteer fire lookout working at Keller Peak.
BARTON FLATS - US Forest Service firefighters are responding to a smoke report, possibly near South Fork Campground, reported by the Keller Peak Fire Lookout. More details are forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/6uxSBr44xT— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 25, 2020
The North Fork Fire was held to a quarter acre. The camper believed to have started the fire was fined and cited into federal court.
Follow all guidelines for camping on the national forest. Current fire restrictions can be found here. Campfires are only allowed in designated fire rings at developed camp sites. The fires being set up outside the rings post a serious threat and with hot, dry summer weather, the threat increases.
Violators will be cited.
High school athletes offered physicals
There has not been a decision yet on whether high school sports will begin for Big Bear High School, or for any school in California, for the 2020-21 school year. But just in case, physical exams are being offered.
Exams are required for any high school athlete participating in sports at Big Bear High School. Dr. Chris Fagan's office in Big Bear Lake will offer the physical exams beginning Monday, June 29. Find out how to make an appointment here.
Be prepared for traffic
With summer officially underway, more Southern Californians are targeting Big Bear as the ideal getaway spot. Traffic in town has increased in recent weeks with Wednesday traffic resembling a weekend.
Residents and visitors are advised to plan ahead for extra time to reach destinations and to pack patience. Grocery stores are and will be crowded. Parking will be at a premium in certain locations. Travel up and down the mountain could involve delays, sometimes long delays.
Use caution and plan ahead. Travel early in the morning or later in the evening or at night to avoid heavy traffic. Make sure your gas tank is full and take water and supplies for possible long road trips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.