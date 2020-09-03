Big Bear schools to apply for waiver
The Bear Valley Unified School District gave Superintendent Mary Suzuki direction to seek a waiver to send elementary school students back to the classroom for in-person learning.
The move will be gradual, if the waiver is approved and the schedule will by a hybrid model. The first set of students set to return would be transitional kindergartners at Baldwin Lane Elementary School. A small number of students would be in the classroom at one time, no more than 14.
If approved, the plan would be phased, with time between each grade level's return. The first group would head back in late September if approved. Read more here.
Vacation rental firms asked for cooperation
Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush reached out to the management firms overseeing private home rentals in Big Bear asking for help.
With the record number of visitors in the Valley who have rented vacation homes during the pandemic, traffic, parties, noise and more are at an all time high. Complaints by permanent residents have increased significantly, prompting city officials to ask managers to help. They run the risk of losing a vacation rental permit, Rush said.
While punitive actions aren't the road anyone wants to go down, Rush said the city is being more aggressive in enforcing rules regarding vacation rentals. Violations can include fines, the renters being evicted and permits revoked.
Read more here.
Grant funds may be possible for high school sports fields
The Bear Valley Unified School District's Education Foundation will seek grant funds for Big Bear High School sports fields and an aquatic center — maybe.
The Prop 68 grant is available for parks and nonprofits, not school districts. The Foundation could apply for the grant, and if approved may be able to license the project offering shared use with the district and the public. The Foundation would be licensed to do the improvements, including environmental studies as needed to make those improvements.
The site is located between Baldwin Lane Elementary, Big Bear High School and the former Chautuaqua High School site.
If the licensing option isn't available, then applying for the grant may be a dead issue. A CEQA process is required to determine if an EIR or a mitigated negative declaration is required. If the EIR is needed, board member Steve Foulkes said the time frame isn't adequate to seek grant funds.
Look for more on this story in the Sept. 9 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
