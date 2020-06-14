City Council considers July 4 fireworks
At a special meeting at 4 p.m. June 15, the Big Bear Lake City Council will discuss the pros and cons of holding the July 4 fireworks show on July 4.
With the need for social distancing and no mass gatherings allowed in the state due to COVID-19, the council will consider the health and safety of spectators in making the decision.
Visit Big Bear CEO Michael Perry sent a letter to City Manager Frank Rush advocating for the fireworks show to be held July 4.
Also at the City Council meeting, the council will consider closing the Village L during the July 4 weekend to motorized traffic. If approved, the closure will be a test to determine if it allows for more social distancing and for Village businesses to help recoup lost revenues.
The special meeting begins at 4 p.m. at Big Bear Lake City Hall.
7K CrossFit and Saucy Mamas aid plane crash victims' family
On Thursday, June 18, Saucy Mama's Pizzeria will donae 100 percent of proceeds from the day to held the family of Shery Doucette. Sherry and her daughter Ginevea were killed in a plane crash on June 5. Sherry leaves behind three young sons.
Visit Saucy Mama's from noon to 8 p.m. to assis the Doucette family.
On Saturday, June 20, 7K CrossFit will hold a fundraiser to benefit the Doucette family as well. The fun, nontechnical workout is open to anyone who wants to participate to honor Shery and Gineva and help her family.
To register, click here. Enter your choice of donation amount.
A GoFundMe account has been established to assist the family. Click here to donate.
Brush fires reported Sunday
Two different vegetation fires were reported on June 14. Fire crews knocked the fires out quickly.
The Towne Fire was reported in the late afternoon near Highway 330 and City Creek. It burned about 5 acres.
Around 5 p.m., the Green Fire was reported near Greenspot Road in the Highland area just west of the 7 Oaks Dam. Originally, it was reported the fire burned about 30 acres, but later was said to be closer to 10 acres. Both fires were attacked from the ground and air to quickly extinguish the blazes.
