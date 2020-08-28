Be a good steward
There's no doubt that visitors to Big Bear have increased this spring and summer, and don't really show signs of slowing down. Big Bear Valley is a tourist destination and the economy thrives on visitation.
But with record number of visitors, especially during a pandemic that comes with limitations and challenges, the increased visitation takes a toll. Trash is piling up in the forest, in the Village and even in and around the public trash Dumpsters.
The city of Big Bear Lake, Visit Big Bear, Big Bear Mountain Resorts and the U.S. Forest Service are working together to keep Big Bear clean. Visit Big Bear is spending $20,000 to add extra porta-potties, hand-washing stations, trash cans and trash pick up, as well as free masks for those who need them. The funding is primarily directed to help during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
But the campaign will extend well past the holiday, with specific plans in the works to be prepared for the winter season as well, according to Michael Perry, interim CEO for Visit Big Bear.
Look for more on this story in the Sept 2 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly, as well as how residents can do their part.
Cumulative case count nears 100
As of Aug. 27, there have been 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley. Only 12 of those are active as of today.
The case rate for Big Bear remains at 82 per 100,000, with 18 new cases reported during the past two weeks. The total cumulative cases include 50 in the city of Big Bear Lake, 35 in Big Bear City, 11 in Sugarloaf and two in Fawnksin. There have been no deaths in Big Bear Valley due to COVID-19.
Testing offered in September
On Sept. 22, a testing site will be offered at the Big Bear Lake City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is free, and appointments will be required. More information on making an appointment will be available closer to the test date.
A definite date has not been announced, but the Urgent Care Center is expected to be offering rapid COVID-19 testing early next week. The partnership between the center and the city of Big Bear Lake will offer appointments for 900 tests for COVID-19 at no cost.
The testing site is expected to open around Sept 1. No doctor's order will be needed, and those requesting an appointment do not need to be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Look for more information on appointments as it becomes available.
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District is also offering COVID-19 testing three days per week. Appointments are necessary along with a doctor's order.
Governor expected to share info on business reopenings today
During his noon briefing today, Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to provide information on allowing more businesses to reopen in California. The governor said he would provide new guidelines today during his briefing on Wednesday.
It's unknown what the guidelines will include, but there is anticipation that the businesses allowed to reopen will include hair and nail salons.
We will provide an update on the governor's announcement later today on www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.