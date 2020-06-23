Reminder, masks are required
COVID-19 hasn't disappeared with the summer weather. In fact, more people are testing positive in California, and not just because the number tested has increased, according to the governor. The positivity rate is also increasing.
On June 18, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order requiring face coverings to be worn when in public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The order requires masks to be worn for most indoor settings, when waiting in line to enter buildings and on all public transportation.
The masks are required in Big Bear, and the city of Big Bear Lake, Visit Big Bear and the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to hand out masks on weekends. Free masks will be handed out at parks and other areas on July 4 for those without them.
California's former governors joined Newsom in urging California's residents and visitors to don face coverings.
San Bernardino cases of cornonavirus continue to rise
San Bernardino County is among 11 counties being monitored due to worsening COVID-19 trends. Hospitalizations are up across the state and the positivity rate is increasing. In San Bernardino County the positivity rate is at 8.6 percent. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped 3.4 percent but increased 36.8 percent for suspected COVID-19 patients.
Despite the increase in suspected patients in the hospital, overall county hospitalization numbers remain low and well below surge capacity. There are plenty of hospital beds and ventilators to account for surge, if it were to happen.
Big Bear cases remain at 11, with seven in the city of Big Bear Lake and four in the unincorporated areas of the Valley.
What we're working on for this week's Grizzly
• Climbing the ranks. Ryan Goss began his career at the Big Bear Airport two decades ago. How he's running the show.
• Prepping for a holiday. The July 4 holiday weekend in Big Bear is always busy. But officials are gearing up for a surge in visitors to the mountains eager to escape the heat and months of a stay-at-home order.
• On hiatus. USARC is putting its summer program on hold due to COVID-19.
• Still conserving. The Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power's water conservation program is working.
These stories and more in the June 24 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
