No waivers just yet
Bear Valley Unified School District won't apply for a waiver for elementary school students to return to the classroom right now.
The state issued guidelines on Monday regarding waivers for school districts to possibly return elementary students to the classroom for in-person teaching. Most of the state's schools are starting the year with distance learning. Big Bear schools began Aug. 3 with full distance learning.
Mary Suzuki, school superintendent, told the board at its meeting Aug. 5, that the case rate remains high in San Bernardino County and it's unlikely that waivers would be approved at this time.
However, Suzuki said, the data will be monitored through August and Labor Day to see it's possible to return primary grades to the classroom. A plan will be developed and possibly submitted, as it's possible that the state will be backlogged with waivers and review for approval could be delayed.
Suzuki said the Bear Valley district isn't ready for submitting a waiver at this time and will continue with distance learning.
Bear Valley COVID-19 cases climb
The cumulative number of positive COVID-19 cases in Big Bear stands at 77 as of Aug. 5. That's 32 new cases in the past two weeks, which would be considered active cases.
The city of Big Bear Lake has 40 cases, Sugarloaf seven and Big Bear City reports 29 confirmed cases. These are cumulative. The two week count is 13 for Big Bear City and 16 for the city of Big Bear Lake.
Apple Fire 30 percent contained
Firefighters are making progress on the Apple Fire burning in the Cherry Valley area. The fire has burned 27, 569 acres and is 30 percent contained.
The community of Oak Glen remains under evacuation orders. Pioneer Town is under an evacuation warning.
Testing encouraged by county officials
A new supplier has been contracted by San Bernardino County for COVID-19 tests. All county residents, whether exhibiting symptons or not, are urged to get tested.
Testing is free and painless, said Board of Supervisors chair Curt Hagman. He urged all residents to make an appointment and get tested.
Appointments are available at 10 locations in the county and results are available in no more than five days, usually quicker. Tests are free, but insurance information will be required. This is to assist the county in recouping some of the costs for the tests.
To find locations where tests are administered, click here.
