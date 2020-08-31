Keep it clean
With the influx of visitors to the Valley this summer, Valley leaders and businesses are joining forces to offset some of the impacts. Visit Big Bear and the city of Big Bear Lake will provide extra portable toilets and hand washing stations, trash cans and trash removal, as well as masks during the holiday weekend.
The campaign will include volunteers helping to pick up trash in key areas. There is a plan to expand the program into the winter season.
Hair salons allowed to open
Governor Gavin Newsom allowed hair salons to reopen across the state as he announced a new tiered guideline system for counties to follow regarding reopening sectors of the economy.
San Bernardino County is included in tier one or the purple tier, which means the risk level for transmission of COVID-19 remains widespread. The case rate per 100,000 is at 12.2 and the positivity rate at 10.2 percent. To drop to the next level, the case rate must be between 4 and 7 and the positivity rate 5 to 8 percent.
San Bernardino will remain at purple for 21 days under the new system. To move to the new level, a county must show improvement for 14 days.
