Forest Service searches for person of interest
The Mount R Fire is 30 percent contained having burned 58 acres near Running Springs on July 3. US Forest Service personnel are asking for the public's help in locating a person or persons of interest regarding the fire.
A black Audi sedan with a broken left taillight was seen leaving the area of the point of origin of the fire, according to authorities. The fire started at City Creek Road, which is known as Forest Service Road 1N09.
The fire began just before 3 p.m. near the R in the hillside, which is the symbol for the University of Redlands and is visible from the campus. Anyone with information is asked to call 909-383-5651.
Crowds flock to Big Bear for holiday
Big Bear was a popular place for holiday travelers during the July 4 weekend. On Saturday, the shoreline along Big Bear Lake was packed. Vehicles parked on every inch of available space along the shore, including Stanfield Cutoff, North Shore Drive and Boulder Bay.
Many said they were unaware there was no fireworks show and were camping out to get a prime viewing spot. Officials said the shoreline wasn't as busy as last year's holiday, but was busy just the same. Physical distancing and masks were not observed to be in use on the shoreline.
Big Bear COVID-19 cases increase slightly
There are now 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley, with the increase coming in the past two weeks.
There are nine cases confirmed in the city of Big Bear Lake and six in the unincorporated areas of the Valley. It is noted that one of the six cases is associated with an outbreak.
According to David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County, it doesn't mean there is an outbreak in Big Bear City. The patient resides in Big Bear but the outbreak could be a law enforcement officer, for example, and be included in cases associated with a jail or prison.
Masks required, given out during holiday
Big Bear Interact Clubs joined forces with the city of Big Bear Lake and Visit Big Bear to hand out free face coverings to anyone without one during the holiday weekend.
Face coverings are required by statewide order in the state of California.
