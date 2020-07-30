Did you feel it?
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit in the San Fernando Valley at 4:29 a.m. today. You may not have felt it in Big Bear, but it is a reminder to be prepared.
California is prone to earthquakes and we are entering the height of wildfire season. We should always have disaster plan, supplies and an evacuation plan. With so much of our focus of late being on the COVID-19 pandemic, we may have forgotten about the need for preparations for any type of disaster that might hit.
City Council special meeting today
At 2 p.m today, July 30, the Big Bear Lake City Council will meet to discuss whether to continue the Village street closure trial.
City Manager Frank Rush is recommending extending the trial closure for the next two weekends, on Saturdays only to get a better idea of whether the concept is successful The purpose of the closure is two-fold. One to create more space for socially distancing and two to allow businesses in the Village to expand operations outdoors during the limitations imposed by the governor due to COVID-19.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the training room at City Hall. For more on the story, click here. Look for the results of the council decision online at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Cases continue to rise in Big Bear
The cumulative case count of COVID-19 in Big Bear is now at 68 as of July 29. There were five new cases reported yesterday.
Since July 1, there have been 54 new cases reported in the Valley. It's possible we could see a significant spike in the coming days due to the delay in test results being reported, according to state officials.
Remember to travel responsibly
Visit California has released a responsible travel code, and it has been adapted by Visit Big Bear. In the days of COVID-19, travel is closer to home. Anyone who lives in Big Bear know the Valley has been a popular place for visitors this summer. Visitors are coming for the day, the weekend the week and some even longer.
For the Visit Big Bear code, see the Big Bear Grizzly July 29 issue on Page 3.
