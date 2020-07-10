COVID-19 cases in Big Bear double
Since early June, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 have doubled in Big Bear. The total is now 20 positive, confirmed cases.
The increase mirrors that in San Bernardino County, which also saw its total case count double in the past month, with more than 17,000 cases now confirmed. The positivity rate sits at 10.3 percent.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise in the county with 511 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Conquer the wall goes virtual
The annual fundraiser for the Big Bear High School cross-country team will be a little different this year. Like so many events, COVID-19 has created the need for adjustments. With gatherings prohibited, the race is now going virtual.
Instead of climbing The Wall at Snow Summit, runners can run up any trail of their choosing. For more information on how to participate and how to support the team, click here.
Chuck Thomas Shooting Range open
Take aim, the Big Bear shooting range is open, with modifications. Reservations are required.
Read how the popular range is adapting during the COVID-19 era. Also check out the Big Bear Grizzly 2.0 — The Weekender for all your weekend plans.
Pitch a tent
Camping has always been popular in the mountains, but seems to be even more so in the COVID-19 era. Campgrounds are full with tents, RVs and trailers. Where can you enjoy an outdoor getaway close to home? Read here.
