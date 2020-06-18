Big Bear fireworks show a go
The Big Bear Lake City Council unanimously approved holding the annual Fourth of July fireworks show on July 4. There will be some modifications in place including sanitation stations, free masks and more.
The barge will be moved to a position farther toward the center of the lake to provide a greater viewing area. Big Bear Lake Rotary Club will not host its barbecue this year, so there is concern about parks overflowing with spectators.
People are urged to maintain 6 feet of separation or to watch from their vehicle. The show will be live streamed on multiple platforms for those wanting to watch from home.
Village L streets to remain open for now
On June 16, the City Council broached the subject of closing the Village L — Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive — on a trial basis during the July 4 weekend. The closure would allow pedestrians more space to move about to maintain physical distancing.
After some deliberation, the council tabled the matter agreeing not to pursue the closure at that meeting. There was another special meeting tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 22, to discuss creative ways to create the additional pedestrian space and face coverings in the city. No word on if that meeting will take place.
Ryan Goss gets a new title
After serving in the position for several months, Ryan Goss is the new general manager for the Big Bear Airport District.
Goss actually has a dual title, serving as the general manager and operations manager. Goss has been with the airport district for almost two decades working his way up the ladder and has served as interim GM twice.
Big Bear Lake COVID-19 testing slots full
San Bernardino County hosts a walk-up testing site at the Big Bear Lake City Hall Friday, June 19. All appointment slots are full.There will not be additional walk-up tests administered. Only those with a confirmed appointment will be tested.
More businesses allowed to open tomorrow
Getting a manicure, a tattoo or a massage will be possible in California as of Friday, June 19.
The businesses are the latest to re-open since the COVID-19 pandemic closed most all businesses in the state except essential services. Hair salons were allowed to open a couple of weeks ago, and hotels and bars turned their open signs around last week.
Big Bear Valley has seen an increase in visitors beginning before the Memorial Day holiday. Even midweek traffic is heavy. Business owners are reporting that business is booming some reporting record sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.