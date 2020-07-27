COVID-19 positive case count tops 50
Big Bear has 55 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed as of July 26. The case count is cumulative since the pandemic began in March. However, the majority of cases reported have come since July 1, when there were 14 confirmed cases.
The positive cases began to increase in mid to late June. That wasn't unexpected, officials say, as the Valley began to re-open businesses as well as following the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The latest increases could include the July 4 holiday weekend.
The city of Big Bear Lake has 29 cases, Big Bear City 22 and Sugarloaf four. Fawnskin has zero reported cases.
San Bernardino County reports 27,992 positive cases and 383 deaths attributed to the corona virus. No deaths have been reported in Big Bear. The county's positivity rate is 12.1 percent.
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District offers testing
Beginning today, July 27, the healthcare district will offer COVID-19 testing three days per week. Appointments are necessary along with a doctor's order, according to John Friel, CEO for the healthcare district.
Testing will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 909-878-8219.
DWP board meets Tuesday
The regular meeting of the Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power is set for Tuesday, July 28, beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom and is open to the public. To log on, click here. The password is bigbear and the Meeting ID is 823 1629 1242.
Device distribution begins July 28
Bear Valley Unified students will be able to pick up their school-issued devices to be ready for the new school year beginning today. The first day of school is Aug. 3. Bear Valley students will be attending 100 percent distance learning.
Distribution begins Tuesday, July 28, for Chautauqua High School, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Big Bear Middle School: July 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Baldwin Lane Elementary: July 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Big Bear Elementary: July 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• North Shore Elementary: July 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Big Bear High School: July 31, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
