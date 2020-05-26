Final weeks of school year
Believe it or not, there are only a couple of weeks of the school year remaining. Students in Bear Valley Unified School District have been distance learning since March, so the summer break may seem a little anti climatic. However, the end of the school year will still include the need to turn in books, computers, uniforms for those athletes who had their seasons cut short among others.
Churches allowed to re-open with restrictions
Governor Gavin Newsom issued guidelines for re-opening places of worship. The guidelines are strict allowing for only 25 percent of capacity, no offering plate, no choirs and social distancing. Face coverings are encouraged as well.
Some Big Bear churches began offering services this past weekend while others have stated the campus will remain closed for now. Online services will continue. Check the listings in the Big Bear Grizzly or call your local church for more information.
The weekend wrap
Big Bear drew a large number of visitors to the Valley for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The city of Big Bear Lake announced on Thursday prior to the weekend that it would not enforce the governor's stay-at-home order and on Saturday San Bernardino County got the go ahead to move deeper into phase 2 of the re-opening. Then by Monday, the governor released word that all retail businesses could re-open statewide.
What does all this mean for Big Bear? Are there rules to follow, guidelines in place for the Valley? We will try to sort out some of the conflicting messages and what it means to you in this week's Big Bear Grizzly.
We will also look at the weekend in Big Bear, the crowds, the activities and what's ahead for the tourist community.
