Amusing weekend
Check out the Valley's amusement parks in the latest edition of the Big Bear Grizzly 2.0 — The Weekender.
Mineshaft Coaster, Alpine Slide, Big Bear Speedway, Big Bear Ropes Course, Soaring Eagle, Action Tours Zipline, Snow Summit Base Camp — just a few of the amusing entertainment options offered in Big Bear Valley.
Not nearly as physically taxing, but equally amusing, a virtual bird talk offered by Chirp Nature Centers. Learn all about Fantastic Flying Squirrels on Saturday, Aug. 15, 4 to 5 p.m.
Get tested
Every resident in San Bernardino County is encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.
"We are very pleased with the initial response asking our residents to get tested," said Curt Hagman, chair of the county Board of Supervisors. "We want to keep the momentum going, so we are continuing to urge all county residents to make an appointment to get a free, painless test."
The county offers a number of testing sites throughout the area. Appointments are required, but one doesn't need to be exhibiting symptoms to be tested. For more information, visit the county's COVID-19 webpage.
City hosts testing site Aug. 18
The appointment portal for the Tuesday, Aug. 18, COVID-19 testing site in Big Bear Lake opens Saturday, Aug. 15.
Tests will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All testing is free. For appointment information, click here.
Ring camera helps fight crime
A Ring camera in Big Bear City captured video of a man who appeared to be shooting a gun into trees in the neighborhood.
Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the suspect after employees at a private home rental company recognized the male as a guest at one of their rental properties. Read more here.
