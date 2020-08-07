San Gorgonio remains closed
The Apple Fire has burned more than 28,000 acres and is 30 percent contained. Firefighters made good progress yesterday.
Heavy smoke was visible yesterday due to burning on the top of Yucaipa Ridge. A new evacuation warning was issued for an area of the Morongo Valley west of Highway 62 south of the San Bernardino County Line.
The San Gorgonio Wilderness remains closed due to the Apple Fire.
No new cases reported yesterday
The cumulative case county for COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley is at 77 total cases. Of those only 22 are active, according to San Bernardino County officials.
There have been 30 cases reported in the past two weeks in Big Bear. The case rate remains low in comparison to surrounding communities and the county as a whole.
Hospitalizations in the country are also decreasing with 541 people currently hospitalized who are COVID-19 positive.
The positivity rate is at 13 percent for one day and at 17 percent for the seven day average.
ICYMI:
• Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc.
hosts virtual meetings
. The utility will provide information on fire safety and Public Safety Power Shutoffs. First meeting is today ata 10 a.m.
• Tokens on the bus.
Mountain Transit has implemented a token program
to make it easier to ride the bus.
• Election filing deadline.
Today is the final day to file to run for office in the November election
. There are a number of seats open on Big Bear's governing boards. We will post the list of candidates once it's finalized.
