Big Bear High School graduation begins at 10 a.m.
The Class of 2020 will have plenty to talk about at reunions and to tell their kids some day about their senior year of high school. Midway through school campuses closed due to the coronavirus and never reopened. All students in Bear Valley Unified finished the school year via distance learning.
Sports, plays, activities, the prom and grad night were canceled. Graduation will not include the high school field filled with friends and family. Teachers won't lead the grads into the area while "Pomp and Circumstance" plays.
Today, beginning at 10 a.m. Big Bear High School graduates will pull through the campus with family in their vehicles. At a designated spot on the south side of the campus, the graduate and one family member will exit the vehicle. The senior will step on stage to receive his or her diploma and mom or dad will take photos, then all get back in the vehicle and drive away.
Students, parents and the principal will be wearing masks and keeping their distance. When students leave Big Bear High School they will parade through town to the Village area. Along the route people are encouraged to cheer and honk horns and celebrate the Class of 2020.
Chautauqua High School seniors graduated on June 11.
Bike park now open
Snow Summit Bike Park began operations for the summer season June 11. Crews have been working diligently to get the trails ready and ready they are. Chairlifts are also open. Safety protocols are in place in terms of social distancing, hygiene and face coverings when appropriate.
Big Bear Alpine Zoo and Bowling Barn open today
Two popular places for visitors and residents will open their doors and gates today after being closed due to COVID-19. The Big Bear Alpine Zoo and the Bowling Barn each open at 10 a.m. today.
Face coverings will be required and physical distancing protocols will be in place at both areas. Occupancy will be limited to ensure the safety of guests.
Bars and wineries will also be allowed to reopen today, as well hotels.
Teen drowns in Big Bear Lake
A 17-year-old from Thermal, California, died of an apparent drowning in Big Bear Lake June 11. Carolos Ardissonni was pronounced dead at the scene when his body was recovered by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department dive team members.
Emergency personnel were notified around 1:30 p.m. of the possible drowning at Boulder Bay Park. The dive team was called in to help search for the teen and eventually recovered him. As more details are available, this story will be updated.
Just a reminder from officials, the water of Big Bear Lake is colder than one thinks, and the swim from the shore to objects such as the Boulder Bay outcropping is harder and longer than you think. This is the second drowning in the same spot in the past month.
Special meeting set for June 15 regarding fireworks
The Big Bear Lake City Council meets at 4 p.m. Monday, June 15, to consider the fireworks show and closure of the Village L to traffic.
A decision needs to be made regarding whether the fireworks show will take place on July 4, according to City Manager Frank Rush. There are a number of items to consider, especially the safety of spectators and the community with large crowds expected.
Also on the agenda is consideration of closing the Village L to motorized traffic during the July 4 holiday weekend. The closure would allow more space for physical distancing for pedestrians and possibly provide more room for retail businesses and restaurants to serve customers.
July 4 will be a test run if approved and the closures could continue on weekends during the summer if successful. Look for more information on the decisions online at www.bigbeargrizzly.net and in the June 17 issue of The Grizzly.
