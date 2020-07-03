Restaurants respond
Big Bear's restaurants took action to create outdoor dining spaces in response to the governor's order to close indoor dining to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Creativity is key as eateries are moving their dining operations outdoors. We've seen pop-up tents with tables in parking lots, as well as an entire parking lot converted to an outdoor dining spot.
Big Bear Lake is offering leniency to restaurants for their pop-up and creative operations, said City Manager Frank Rush. Unless there is a clear safety violation, the city is allowing the restaurants to expand their outdoor dining options, he said.
Visitors renting a cabin or house in Big Bear this summer, especially this holiday weekend, are encouraged to bring food and supplies and plan to cook meals at the house. Wait times for restaurant seating could be lengthy.
Take-out at all restaurants is still available and also encouraged.
Zoo open, operations are outside
Big Bear Alpine Zoo is open and welcomes visitors with masks. Social distancing is required as well.
Tickets will be sold outside at the gate. The gift shop and education center will be closed.
Face coverings are required
On June 18, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order mandating masks be worn in public to slow the spread of COVID-19. Big Bear officials are reminding residents and visitors to wear face coverings.
Free masks are available and handed out in various locations.
It's not too much to ask, said Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, about donning a face covering. Whether you agree or not, it is required and the sooner we can comply and start slowing the spread, the sooner we can resume more of a normal lifestyle, Rush said.It's imperative to keep the businesses open and avoid a second shutdown, he said.
Big Bear positive cases increase
One day after the county adjusted the positive cases of COVID-19 for Big Bear, new cases were reported. There are now 14 positive cases.
There are nine positive confirmed cases in the city of Big Bear Lake and five in Big Bear City, which includes all the unincorporated areas of the Valley.
In San Bernardino County, there are 13,152 positive cases with a positivity rate of 8.8 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.