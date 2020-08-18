Have you noticed the name change?
Bear Valley Electric Service has provided electricity to Big Bear Valley for decades. You may not have noticed, but the name has changed slightly. It is now Bear Valley Electric Service Inc.
On July 1, the California Public Utilities Commission granted permission for Golden State Water Company to implement a corporate reorganization plan. That plan transferred electric utility assets and operations to BVES Inc.
Just a reminder, BVES Inc. offices remain closed due to COVID-19.
Sheriff's search
A San Bernardino Sheriff's Department helicopter circled above the East Valley during the evening hours Aug. 17. A deputy used a loud speaker to alert people on the ground that they were searching for an injured woman.
The chopper circled above Sugarloaf, Erwin Lake and the Shay Meadow areas for some time searching for a missing woman who apparently had a neck injury.
Details on whether the female was located, how she was injured and what led the authorities to search for her are unknown. Look for more on this story on the Grizzly website.
What we're working on for the Aug. 19 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• The heat is on. Not accustomed to the high temperatures in the mountains. We provide some tips to survive the excessive heat warning.
• New pastor in town. Summit Christian Center has a new pastor.
• Website changes coming. The Big Bear Grizzly is launching its redesigned website on Sept. 3. We'll tell you what you need to know.
• Distance learning. Bear Valley Unified School District students have been back to school for two weeks. How is it going?
These stories and more can be found in the Aug. 19 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.