The tourism marketing agency for Big Bear meets Thursday, Aug. 27, with a couple of special guests. Marc Stamer of the US Forest Service and Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, will attend to talk about the impacts of tourism this summer.
Rush and Stamer will ask the Visit Big Bear board to consider financial support for mitigation measures regarding tourism impacts. The visitor population to the Valley has swelled to record levels this summer during the pandemic even without events and with restrictions.
Also on the agenda is request for support from the VBB agency for the Spartan 2021 event and the Goldmine Music Festival.
This meeting was incorrectly reported to take place Aug. 24 in yesterday's briefing.
What's coming in the Aug. 26 issue of Big Bear Grizzly:
• Alternative distance. High Trails Outdoor Science Camp provides distance learning opportunities for Big Bear students.
• Tracing explained. Contact tracing helps determine how COVID-19 is transmitted and helps slow the spread. We explain what it is and isnt.
• They're back. The burro population is exploding in Big Bear city.
• Changes to bigbeargrizzly.net. The Grizzly's website will have a new look on Sept 3. We explain the updates.
These stories and more in the Aug. 26 issue of Big Bear Grizzly. If you aren't a subscriber, click here to have the paper delivered to you. All print subscribers receive free access to the E-edition.
