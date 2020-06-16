No decision on fireworks just yet
At the final hour, the special Big Bear Lake City Council meeting set for June 15 was postponed. The meeting was rescheduled for today, June 16, at 5 p.m.
The City Council was scheduled to discuss the July 4 fireworks show and a trial closure of the Village L on the holiday weekend. It's unknown what prompted the postponement.
When the council gathers in Hofert Hall at 5 p.m. the members will consider whether to host the annual fireworks show on July 4 or postpone it until a later date. The city and Visit Big Bear have an agreement with the pyrotechnics firm to schedule the show anytime between July 4 and Oct. 31.
The annual Rotary barbecue held in conjunction with the annual fireworks show on July 4 has been canceled this year due to COVID-19. No mass gatherings are allowed, and there are concerns for creating physical distance for spectators during the show.
The council will also consider a plan to close the Village L to motorized traffic during the July 4 holiday weekend. This would allow for businesses on Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue to create more physical distance for customers and for pedestrians to walk in the streets to maintain social distance during the anticipated crowded weekend.
Look for the results of the June 16 City Council meeting online at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Did you notice?
Bear Valley Electric Service turned off the power early this morning in sections of Big Bear. The planned outage turned power off between 4 and 5:40 a.m. June 16. More than 10,000 customers were impacted. Outages were short, less than 5 minutes in nature except the Summit outage that affected only one customer and took about and hour.
Bear Valley Electric crews installed fire-resistant covered wire on the power grid as part of its 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan.
New COVID-19 case reported in Big Bear
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Big Bear increased to 11 with new numbers released June 15. The new case was reported in Big Bear City, which includes all unincorporated areas of the Valley.
Stories we're working on:
• Final days. Three longtime Big Bar High School teachers graduated June 12 into the next chapter — retirement. What's next for Mike Harrison, Sue Reynolds and Suzanne Geiling?
• Changes for prep sports. High school sports are still in limbo, but there are plans and preparations just in case. Find out what those preparations entail.
• New healthcare options. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District is opening an urgent care center later this year, just in time for the winter season.
These stories and more can be found in the June 17 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
